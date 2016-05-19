SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST LEADERS IN INTER-EUROPE RELEASE A STATEMENT OF SYMPATHY IN RESPONSE TO MISSING EGYPTAIR PLANE

AUTHORITIES SAY FLIGHT MS804, WHICH CARRIED 66 PEOPLE EN ROUTE FROM PARIS TO CAIRO, DISAPPEARED FROM RADAR OVER THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA.

EgyptAir Flight MS804 from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar Thursday morning over the Mediterranean Sea with 66 people on board – 56 passengers and 10 flight crew members.

While the precise fate of the EgyptAir plane is currently unknown, a number of statements have been made by authorities indicating that flight MS804 is believed to have crashed.

According to rescue workers from Greece, floating materials from the plane, including life jackets and plastic, were spotted south of the nation’s island of Karpathos.

“Once again tragic events have hit the headlines in Europe. We are deeply saddened by this Plane disappearance,” said the public relations department of the Inter-European Division.

“May our prayers, sympathy and heartfelt condolences bring comfort to all those who lost their beloved ones. May God embrace them in comfort during this difficult time. We pray that God will grant them the strength needed to get through this terrible moment in their life.”